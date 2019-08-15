BBNaija 2019: Housemates Watch Gedoni, Khafi Have Sex

Lovebirds of the “Pepper Dem” edition of Big Brother Naija who are fond of having sex, Khafi and Gedoni were caught in the sex act again on Wednesday night.

Concise News understands that this time around, the lights were still on while some housemates were awake.

The footage, showed the duo moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets, while Esther and Frodd watch.

Esther couldn’t hide her disappointment as she shook her head.

The housemates’ sexual activities went on break for some time, with Khafi feeling insecure that Gedoni had fallen in love with another housemate, Venita.

They both reconciled on Monday with Venita clearing the air on her relationship with Gedoni.

Gedoni and Khafi first were first captured in a sex act in the house on Saturday, July 20th then again on Tuesday, July 23, and again on Monday, July 29.

Khafi, full name Khafi Kareem, is a policewoman and an Ekiti native based in London. Ekpata Gedoni is a fashion entrepreneur from Cross River. He is 31-years old.

Their latest sex act is coming a few days after her workplace declared she could face disciplinary panel for participating in the reality show without lawful permission, and for engaging in a sexual act.

See video: