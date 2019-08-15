After much struggles to battle his sexual urges, Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike was spotted engaging in hot romance with Mercy.

Concise News earlier reported that it appeared to have that they had their first sex on Saturday night, August 11 as they were seen in the dressing room where Ike seemed to be caressing Mercy, before the camera spotted Mercy riding her man a bedtime.

Ike revealed he almost had sex with Mercy but her pyjamas and facial expression stopped him from doing so.

He said, “I would have had sex if it was someone else, you were the one calming me down and I didn’t want to pressurize you.”

The lovebirds however, sneaked into the toilet on Wednesday for a hot romance where they kissed passionately, as Ike reaches for her breasts which he fondled and sucked.

Watch Video below