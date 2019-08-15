Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the party’s leadership to allow all governorship aspirants in Bayelsa to participate in the primaries.

They made the call ahead of the PDP primaries scheduled for September 3, ahead of governorship election which will take place later in the year.

In a press statement on Wednesday by the Chairman of the South-South PDP Youths Chapter, the members warned against cowing party faithful to step down and endorse a particular candidate.

They also cautioned the incumbent governor and the state chairman of the party not to allow any form of destabilisation that could affect the fortunes of the PDP in the forthcoming election.

According to the group, no aspirant will want to be pushed aside after spending over N20 million naira to obtain the party’s nomination form.

They also appeal to the leadership of the party to put heads together and ensure that the best candidate represents the party in the November poll.