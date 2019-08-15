Since the news of Toyin Abraham‘s engagement and baby’s arrival broke on the internet, adorable photos of the actress have continued to unravel.

While the news is still making waves, the actress’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi shared some adorable maternity photos of her on his Instagram handle.

Concise News reports that this is the first time the Ajeyemi would officially disclose his photos with the actress.

The duo got married earlier in July, but the news of their marriage was publicized on Wednesday, August 14 when the actress put to bed.

Congratulatory messages have continued to roll in for the newest couple in the Nollywood industry.

Below are some of the maternity photos