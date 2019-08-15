Actress Ronke Odusanya Heavily Pregnant?

Veteran Yoruba actress, Ronke Odusanya, appears to be pregnant after a picture surfaced on the internet which shows her with a pulped out stomach.

This is happening just a few hours after her colleague, Toyin Aimakhu, gave birth to a son for her husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

In the same vein, information has it that actress Odusanya is heavily pregnant with the expectation of her child.

Concise News gathered that she had also recently held her baby shower in the United States of America (U.S.A).

Gistlovers wrote, “Congratulations are in order as one of our Nollywood sweetheart will be welcoming her baby soon with her baby daddy(Some people following our previous page that was hacked know who the baby daddy is as we unveiled him on the page).

“The beautiful screen goddess did her secret baby shower somewhere in Massachusetts. The baby shower took place on 14th of July. May God grant her safe delivery.”