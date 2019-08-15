Minimum Wage: NLC Reacts To Delayed Implementation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said negotiations between organised labour and the Technical Committee on Consequential Adjustment of the new minimum wage have not ended.

Concise News understands that the NLC President Ayuba Wabba said this in Abuja on Thursday.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage in April but it has not been implemented.

Deliberations are, however, ongoing over relativity/consequential adjustment of salaries.

The Federal Government on May 14 set up the relativity/Consequential Adjustment Committee which in turn inaugurate a Technical Sub-Committee to work out the ways for the adjustment of salaries of Public Service Employees.

The negotiations would restart, August 14, with Wabba saying Nigerians want to see the full implementation of the new minimum wage.

“In spite of that the NLC and TUC are not directly involved during the process of consequential adjustment, the process is ongoing; because I read in the papers of how people were saying it had stopped,” he told NAN.

“The report that I read from the Joint Negotiating Council is that they are meeting, and if there is any stalemate we will be informed and will step in to assist and all the details of their discussions have been made public.’’

He added: “For anybody on that table to come and say that labour is the one delaying the process he/she is not saying the obvious.

“This is because I learnt that the person that made the statement is the chairman of the technical committee; so clearly speaking, I think it is not in good faith.

“I think also that workers are becoming very concerned, including us because the process must actually have an end where workers will benefit.

“How can a worker or unions that are at the receiving end be the ones delaying the process.

“For us as a union we wanted this money to be in workers pockets long before now.’’