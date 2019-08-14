National Publicity Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Imo Ugochinyere, has resigned from his position, Concise News understands.

Ugochinyere made this known in a resignation letter to the National Chairman of IPAC, Peter Ameh, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the letter, the Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP) would not seek re-election during the upcoming IPAC National Executive Committee election.

He said in the letter which was copied to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, that his resignation was with immediate effect.

Ugochinyere added that his resignation was based on the need to allow a neutral person to speak for IPAC.

He said, “After consultation with my associates and family, I have decided to resign my position as IPAC National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect and also announce my intention not to seek re-election at the upcoming IPAC National Executive Committee

election.

“Since I am neck-deep in my work as Spokesperson of Nigeria’s biggest opposition coalition: Coalition of United Political Parties, which at times conflicts with IPAC work which is for the entire 91 registered political parties in Nigeria, both ruling party and the opposition.

“The task of speaking for opposition coalition (CUPP), running my office as a National Chairman of Action Peoples Party and my law firm is challenging these days that I wish to announce my resignation from office and decision not to present myself for re-election at the expiration of this tenure in keeping with my one-term promise made during campaigns for my election.

“As I step aside, I wish those who will come after me will understand that public office is for service and not a private estate people must hang on to at all cost.”