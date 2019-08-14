UEFA Super Cup: How Liverpool Edged Out Chelsea

Liverpool have emerged as winners of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup by overcoming fellow Premier League side Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul.

With this win, Concise News understands, the Reds have won the Super Cup four times in their history, as goalkeeper Adrian kept out Tammy Abraham’s spot kick to secure victory.

The Super Cup is a match between the reigning Champions League winners and the Europa League champions.

Chelsea, the Europa League title holders, had taken the lead in the first half through former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud’s clinical finish.

But Senegal international Sadio Mane netted twice to give Liverpool the edge, before Jorginho converted a spot-kick to take the game to penalties.