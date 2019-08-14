Transfer: Super Eagles Star Finally Reveals Why He Joined Everton

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has said he left North London side Arsenal for Everton to make a name for himself, Concise News reports.

Iwobi, 23, sealed a transfer deadline day move to Marco Silva’s team, making him their seventh signing.

The winger started in the Gunners academy before making his way up into the first team where he had 149 senior appearances, and striking 15 times.

According to the player, his move to the Toffees was to shake off the “youngster tag” on him.

“I spoke to the manager and Marcel [Brands] and they almost lured me in,” he told Everton TV.

“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move, I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”

He added that “It is exciting times for Everton. I was able to look at the transfers and players they have brought in – some great talent.

“It is not just me. There were quality players here before [the summer] and they are still here.

“The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him.

“Hopefully he can do the same for not just me but Moise Kean and a few others who came in, too.”