Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Vincent Ezenwa has joined Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) side Heartland, Concise News reports.

Ezenwa played at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Nigeria in Egypt.

Last season, he was at Katsina United but has now signed a two-year contract with the Nazi Millionaires.

He was with the Owerri said, in his first spell, when they reached the 2010 CAF Champions League.

“It is as good as done and dusted – Ezenwa will be playing for Heartland in the next season,” a source told Brila FM.

“Heartland have proved to be ambitious for the coming season, they gave a good offer and they look like a team who are set to go all out in the coming season, and that’s the reason we decided to settle for them.

“The player is pleased to play in Owerri considering that his family are based there.

“Come Wednesday, we will be signing the dotted lines with the management of Heartland.”