Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo has thanked Chelsea following his permanent move to Spanish side Leganes, Concise News understands.

This news medium understands that Omeruo was signed by Chelsea in 2012 but never played a game for them.

He has been on loan at various clubs and spent last season with the Madrid-based team.

However, earlier this week, he sealed a permanent move to the La Liga side and took to his Instagram page to thank the Blues for the time he spent with them.

“I have nothing but Love for this club … Chelsea FC made my dreams as a child to become a reality,” he wrote.

“Thank you for an Amazing 7 years.. Thanks to all Chelsea fans for the love… thank you, Eddie Newton, you are an amazing coach and manager… I will never forget this club…

“But it’s time to move on and realize my full potential.. THANK YOU Chelsea FC.”