Toyin Abraham and Kola Ajeyemi (source: Instagram)Few hours after the official wedding photos of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham surfaced online, she has reportedly welcomed a baby in the United States.

Concise News understands that a close source revealed the wedding photo was released ahead of the announcement of the baby’s arrival.

Her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi had earlier denied having an affair with her, after photos of the duo first trended on social media platforms.

Just recently, there were speculations that the actress had a baby shower in the US.

Meanwhile, the award-winning Nollywood actress shocked her fans and followers on Tuesday by deleting all posts on her Instagram handle.