Chelsea have denied Nigerian forward Adrian Akande the chance to train with the Golden Eaglets for the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

The competition will take place from October 26 to November 17, 2019, in Brazil.

Concise News understands that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had written to Chelsea to release Akande for the team’s training camp in Abuja ahead of the competition.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Chelsea are, however, insisting that the Golden Eaglets training camp is not part of the FIFA calendar for international activities.

Akande played for the Golden Eaglets as they placed fourth at the 2019 U17 in Tanzania.

Nigeria are in Group B of the World Cup with Australia, Ecuador and Hungary.