Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said his love for Nigerians made him not dump the team, Concise News understands.

Rohr led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup where they crashed out in the group stage as well as winning the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Following the completion of the competition, Rohr was touted with a move away from the West African side.

He, however, committed his future to the Eagles with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) saying he would go on a refresher course in Germany.

While speaking about his future, Rohr said Nigerians are good people and that football is largely followed by the West Africans.

“Well I love Nigeria and they are very good people. I also discovered that football is like a religion in Nigeria,” he told Brila FM.

“You must be at your best if any coach wants to succeed because they hardly welcome failure. You must win your matches.”

Rohr added: “I know I have not won any major trophy but I have done the most important thing by building confidence in the team.”