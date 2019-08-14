Super Cup 2019: Klopp Reveals Why Liverpool Beat Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his team showed character to overcome Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup match played on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey.

Concise News reports that Chelsea, who are the Europa League title holders, had taken the lead in the first half through former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud’s clinical finish.

But the Champions League winners fought back.

Senegal international Sadio Mane netted twice to give Liverpool the edge, before Jorginho converted a spot-kick to take the game to penalties.

Adrian eventually saved Abraham’s decisive penalty to give Liverpool a 5-4 win.

“It was a very difficult game for both teams. It was all about winning it and we did that in the end,” Klopp said after the match.

“Nobody in the stadium wanted extra-time, it was a killer. I’m not sure about the penalty but who cares now.

“We started well then dropped off… we could talk about football but it’s too late now. We had to fight and the boys did tonight.”

The Super Cup is a match between the reigning Champions League winners and the Europa League champions.