A soldier with two of his colleagues in Edo reportedly stormed a tailor’s shop to assault him for having a transaction misunderstanding with his wife.

Concise News gathered that the unidentified victim was left with many marks on his body after he was attacked at S&T barracks road, Benin, Edo State.

According to the victim, the wife of the soldier had refused to come for measurement after she gave him a clothin material for sewing.

Upon refusal to sew an incorrect measurement, the lady later sent her daughter to collect the clothes but he added that the girl was rude to one of his apprentice and she eventually left without taking the cloth with her.

In a related development, the client then sent her second daughter to pick it up but the tailor insisted that the rude daughter should come so that he could correct her as regarding manner of approach.

Feeling offended by the decision, she visited the shop to assault the tailor.

However, the tailor told her that he can’t do anything to her but would have retaliated if a man did that to him.

The matter was later reported to her husband who is a soldier, he mobilized his colleagues to the shop.

The tailor was then taken away to their barracks, where he was severely beaten up.

