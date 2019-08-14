Shatta Wale Rubbishes Every Woman He Dated

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian Dancehall singer and rapper, said that none of the ladies he ever dated have a positive impact in his life.

He said this known during an Interview on Rainbow Radio.

According to him, their decisions of dating him is always because he is popular, adding that their departure gets him less concerned.

He went further to describe them all as “distractions.”

Making clear his desires, he said that his dream is to buy a private jet and not to keep women.

He said; “I want to buy a private jet and so you cannot distract me in buying my private jet, and so when you come into my lie and mess up and go, you go”.

This is coming after his relationship with his baby mama, Shatta Michy crashed amid report of alleged domestic abuse and insecurity.