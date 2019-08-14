RUGA: Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB Accuses South-East Governors

South-East governors have donated lands for the now-suspended Rural Grazing Area (RUGA), the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged.

Concise News had reported that Governor Umahi of Ebonyi restated that the pro-Biafra group has bee banned in the State.

The RUGA scheme was meant to settle the crises between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

It was, however, suspended following the heated debates it generated from across the country, especially southern Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOB alleged that the governors of the region have secretly mapped out land for the scheme.

It also claimed that the Igbo leaders are working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are in the know that Igbo governors have secretly donated lands in their respective states for RUGA, which IPOB will never allow regardless of how many of us die in the process of defending our land,” the statement added.

“Governor Umahi’s purported ban of IPOB activities in Ebonyi State is an exercise in futility, as it became dead on arrival following IPOB’s strong base in the state.

“Governor Umahi’s purported ban of IPOB activities in Ebonyi State was not the first time he made pronouncements that were not obeyed by Ebonyians, as he has in the past issued a Fatwa against our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and boasted that IPOB rally would never hold in Ebonyi State but it held.”

The statement noted that “Umahi boasted to his fellow IPOB antagonists that our leader will be shot at sight if he dares enter Ebonyi State.

“But Kanu entered the state and Umahi and his co-travellers went into hiding because of the mammoth crowd that followed him on the streets of Abakaliki.

“Since the successful outcome of our peaceful protest and rally in Abakiliki against RUGA settlement in Ebonyi State, Governor Umahi and his government have become paranoid, no doubt acting on the instruction of his northern handlers.”