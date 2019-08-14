The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned the soldier, Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola, who allegedly raped a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA) in Ondo State.

Awolola was brought to the Akure Magistrate Court sitting around 9:30am on Wednesday, and was arraigned at the Court lll Magistrate Court.

The 33-year-old suspect is being charged for having committed a rape which is contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the criminal code cap 37 vol. laws of the Ondo state of Nigeria.

As at the time of filing this report, the court was waiting for the magistrate to sit.