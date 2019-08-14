Nollywood actress Adediwura Adesegha better known as Adediwura Blarkgold has yet again found love, after twelve years of being a divorcee.

Concise News reports that Adediwura announced her engagement in an instagram post in late hours of Tuesday August 13.

Sharing a footage of the ring, she stated that love found her again after 12 years of divorce

The busty actress wrote ” GOT DIVORCED 12 YEARS AGO & LOVE FOUND ME AGAIN 😪💃 CONGRATULATIONS TO ME, I’M TAKEN 🙏 THANK YOU, MR. MOO ❤ YOU KNOW YOUR BABY LOVES YOU”

The 41-year-old actress has a son from her first marriage and earlier made it known that she enjoys sex and can have it every day of the week.

She joined the Yoruba movie industry in 2008 and got the name ‘Blarkgold’ on account of a role she played at one point in her career.