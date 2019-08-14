France international Wissam Ben Yedder has completed €40 million move from La Liga Club Sevilla to Monaco.

The Sevilla striker Ben Yedder signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit having spent three seasons in La Liga.

He leaves Sevilla having scored 70 goals in 138 appearances across all competitions having arrived from Toulouse in July 2016.

“I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco,” Ben Yedder told his new club’s official website. “I felt a strong desire on the part of the club to have me come.

“I chose Monaco because I believe in this project and I am determined to do everything possible to go after our common goals. I come with the intention to prove, as always, my qualities and with the desire to reach a new level.

“I want to thank the club for the trust it gives me. It’s a beautiful day and the beginning of a new story that I cannot wait to start.

“Wissam is a player of great talent, a complete striker, who proved in Toulouse and Seville, but also in international competitions, all his sense of purpose. He is also a player with an exemplary mentality,” Monaco vice-president, Oleg Petrov, said upon Ben Yedder’s move being confirmed.

“His arrival is an important moment for Monaco. It demonstrates our desire to build an ambitious team to achieve the goals of the club.”