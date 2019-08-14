Lady Slaps Her Man For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

After six years of dating, an unidentified lady slapped her man for refusing to propose to her or accept her proposal.

This was made known through a viral video which surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the lady was seen in a mall where she presented a ring to her man while on her knees, asking him to marry her.

People around also urged the man to say “Yes,” so as to take the relationship to the next level.

However, the man, who was not comfortable with the whole drama in the public place, tried to raise her up without affirming to her proposal.

In the course of her proposing she got mad and slapped her man for declining her marriage proposal.

In their reactions, while a few persons supported the lady for slapping the man because of his response and disgrace he brought to her publicly despite the long term relationship, others condemned her actions.

See video: