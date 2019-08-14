The Nigerian Army has opened its portal for application for its 2019 Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) recruitment, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Nigerian Army announced the recruitment for DSCC 2019 in a statement on Wednesday.

Nigerian Army DSCC Recruitment Application; Registration Deadline

According to the Army, the recruitment application for DSSC starts on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 and closes on 28th September 2019.

Entry Requirements For NA DSSC Recruitment 2019

Every applicants must meet the following conditions:

a. Be a Nigerian as defined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

b. Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 32 years, while medical consultants should not be more than 40 years of age by January 2020.

c. Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to NA standards.

d. Be recommended by at least 2 recognizable referees who must attest to the applicant’s character and integrity. These could be a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

e. Candidates must submit a letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

f. Measure at least 1.68m (for male) and 1.65m (for female) in height.

g. Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel must be free from any disciplinary case (This is to be endorsed by the Commanding Officer/Commander).

h. Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND of not less than Lower Credit from any accredited institution of leaing. Courses of study must also be accredited at the time of study.

i. Possess valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Govement Council or valid age declaration.

j. Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

k. Applicants must possess NYSC discharge certificate or a valid exemption as the case may be.

l. Graduates with professional qualifications must be duly registered by relevant bodies recognized by Nigerian Laws at the commencement of cadet training.

m. Only post secondary academic credentials obtained from 2010 to date will be considered.

n. Candidates must present contact addresses and telephone numbers of parent/guardians and Next of Kin.

Candidates must not have any body inscriptions or tattoos.

o. Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to post secondary).

p. Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present valid letter(s) of NA sponsorship in tertiary academic institutions. Additionally, they must have served for a minimum period of 5 years in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

q. Candidates must not be members of any cult/society/frateity.

Nigerian Army DSSC Recruitment 2019: How To Apply In Portal

It noted that application should be done via these steps below:

(1) Log on to WWW.NIGERIANARMYMS.NG to create an account

(2) Read the qualification criteria.

(3) From the home page, select DSSC application.

(4) On successful registration, you will receive an email notification

containing your login details.

(5) Click on ‘Login’ to complete the application form.

(6) Ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded:

(a)Passport photograph.

(b)Educational certificates.

(c)Evidence of membership of any professional body.

(d)Certificate of state of origin.

(e)Birth certificate or age declaration.

Documents To Print Out For Nigerian Army DSSC Recruitment 2019

Once done with the registration, ensure you take note of the following:

a. Print out the online generated photo-slip. The first page is to be signed by the Registrar of Court of Law while the second page is to be signed by the applicants’ Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above who hails from his/her state.

b. All successful applicants must present their printed photo-slips to the selection board during the interview.

If you found this useful, share with friends, too! Good luck in your application for the Nigerian Army DSSC recruitment 2019.