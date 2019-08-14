Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has alleged that the condition at the Indian hospital he was taken to is worse than that of Nigeria.

In an audio message released on Wednesday, El-Zakzaky described the situation as “worse than a prison setting”.

He said he plans to return to Nigeria to assess the situation.

The IMN leader and his wife left Nigeria for the Asian country on Monday based on a leave granted by a Kaduna High Court.

Speaking in Hausa, he said the situation at the hospital in India is “pathetic and worrisome”.

El-Zakzaky said the management of Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, had been threatened not to admit him for treatment.

“The hospital officials received us well they told us that they parked two ambulance vehicles, deceiving the crowd while taking us out through another way, saying that it was for our own safety.

“On getting to the hospital, we were placed under a tighter security situation worse than what we have been witnessed in Nigeria. We are currently more confined than when we were in Nigeria, worse than a prison setting.

“Contrary to what was agreed before our arrival, that our own personal doctors would supervise this treatment. Now they’ve changed the arrangement. So, we objected receiving treatment from strange doctors without the supervision of our own trusted physicians,’’ he noted.

Confirming the authenticity of the audio, Abdullahi Musa, Secretary of the academic forum of IMN, said it is true, adding that El-Zakzaky may return to Nigeria over a change in the medical arrangement with doctors in India.

Musa said the group is making efforts to sort out the problem.

“The audio is true. The federal government has connived with the Indian government to scuttle the treatment. They brought a new set of doctors instead of the ones the Sheikh (El-Zakzaky) made prior arrangements with,” he said.

“So the Sheikh smelled a rat and refused to submit himself to the doctors to treat him. He asked them why they prevented him from seeing the doctors he had earlier made arrangements with? So he said he will not allow them to treat him.”