The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly money laundering.

Concise News reports that Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, was also separately arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo for allegedly laundering $2m, in connection with the 2019 elections.

Also named in the charge is Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, who is said to be his brother.

It was gathered that Babalele pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges.

Following a request made by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Justice Oweibo has ordered that Babalele be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of his bail application, tomorrow, Thursday.

Also, the EFCC alleged that the Osagie-Giwa conspired with his brother to make a cash payment of 2 million dollars on February 12, 2019, without going through a financial institution.

The offence is said to be contrary to Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and were liable to be punished under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the 3 counts and Justice Nicholas Oweibo also ordered that they be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of their bail application tomorrow.