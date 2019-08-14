Nigerian afropop singer, Simi has taken to social media to reveal the dream she had about fellow entertainer, Davido.

Concise News reports that Simi took to her Twitter handle to narrate the dream which seems to have no meaning.

She wrote “had a dream Davido was texting me about royalties and somone wanted to sell me transparent shoes and I tried to text him back with the shoes, but the keypad on the shoes were too fluffy so I used my phone. Tried to text him back, I mistakenly texted the group and there was a typo.”

Simi started singing when she was 8-years-old and wrote her first song by the age of 10.

She broke into the Nigerian entertainment scene with her two smashing singles “Tiff” and “E No Go Funny” in 2014