Today is the 14th day in August and beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are still expecting their July allowance, Concise News reports.

Payment of allowance for N-Power beneficiaries is normally done at the end of the month or few days into a new one.

However, that seems to not be the case for July with beneficiaries yet to get “alert” almost half-way into another month.

The handlers of the scheme have thus far not made any statement about the delayed payment.

Some Muslim participants of the scheme even accused them of being biased as the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir festivities rolled by.