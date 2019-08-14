Burna Boy Compares Afro Fusion To Pizza (Video)

Music hitmaker Burna Boy in a Daily Show with Trevor Noah said Afro-fusion music is like Pizza.

The 28-year-old songwriter joyfully talked about his album, “African Giant,” and went further to explain that Afro-fusion is a genre that cannot be rejected.

Oluwa Burna who revealed how he first met Trevor, performed two songs off his latest album to a cheering crowd and also discussed his Coachella experience.

The multi-award singer recalled how his name was written in small fonts.

Burna Boy said; “I was on a toilet seat and my mom called me to say you’re doing Coachella and I was like, yeah, that’s nice.

“So, I get off and go on the gram and then I see the thing and then I’ve seen all the names and then I’m looking for my name but I can’t find my name… I literally can’t find my name. So I’m like am I really performing … what’s going on, but (my mom) was like it’s there… They had to circle it for me… so basically that has never happened to me before, I’m used to being The African Giant.”

Speaking about why he reacted the way he did, “I’m not used to that, so I was like, what’s this? I don’t like this, No. so basically I expressed myself and told them. and it’s just for that, it’s for the fact that everyone that’s coming after me shouldn’t have to go through that … it should be the same with like the Latin artistes and all the international people that were there, you know,” he added.

After his interview, the songwriter went ahead to perform.

See clips:

Burna boy is a living proof of the fact that everyone has His/Her time to shine. Just keep grinding. When your time comes, the world will hear your story pic.twitter.com/46eNX6xYz3 — IROKZEE MUZEEK 😏 🇳🇬 🎶 (@BenIrokzy) August 14, 2019

Burna Boy was a guest on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Burna Boy keeps making us proud. pic.twitter.com/96LiPuT4Ul — HelenOzor_ (@HelenOzor_) August 14, 2019