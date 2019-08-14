The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) is now known as the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) following the signing of the Nigeria Correctional Services Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Concise News learned from the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, the Nigeria Correctional Service is made up of two faculties: the Custodial and Non-Custodial Service.

This news medium understands that the non-custodial is intended for reformation allowing for community services as punishment.

Therefore, not every offence would attract a prison sentence.