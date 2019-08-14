Amaka Ekwo, Secretary to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has said Nigeria will not work because it is a “force union,” Concise News reports.

Nnamdi Kanu, this online news medium understands, is leading the separatist body which wants a country carved out for the Igbo and some parts of the South-South.

Amaka in a statement on Wednesday, alleged that God will not answer the prayers of Nigeria since the nation was not approved by God.

According to her, “God does not answer prayers of unity unless people agree to unite.

“In a marriage, a couple must first agree to become one before going to their parents or church for a blessing.”

She noted that “One-Nigeria will never work because it’s a forced union, God did not and can not bless Nigeria.”