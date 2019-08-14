Big Brother Naija housemate khafi tried to hold back tears but could not, as she ends rifts with Venita over acting roles in today’s task.

Concise News reports that the housemates were given the task of organizing a coronation and grand reception in form of drama for Seyi who won the Head of House challenge for the second week.

The rift started when Venita demanded a significant role in the drama, on the grounds that acting is her profession.

Similarly, Khafi also wanted a significant role admitting to Esther that she really never wanted singing roles and acting was her thing.

“My primary job is acting and I have won awards, while you are just a police officer,” Venita said

Clash began when the female housemates both became eager to get a significant role; Seyi’s attempt to intervene didn’t yield much positive result as he almost got into a face-off with Khafi too.

Seyi’s whose title is the Tor Tiv is vested with the responsibility of took it upon himself to settle issues with Khafi and establish unity in the House.

Both parties seem to have come to a common agreement; all that’s left is to get Venita on board.

Earlier on, Venita apologized to Khafi if it seemed like she was getting between her and Gedoni and it’s quite surprising that their altercation today had the undertones that both still had a score to settle over Gedoni.

