Jackye BBNaija 2019 housemateBig Brother Naija housemate, Jackye has requested a change in the privileges given to the veto power holder.

Concise News earlier reported that on Sunday, Diane won the veto power game of chance for the first time since the commencement of the reality TV show.

The Veto Power Game of chance, which is one of the major events in the reality TV show, gives the holder a privilege of Saving and Replacing a Nominated Housemate, as well as a reward of 100 Bet9ja Coins.

Following the events of Monday nomination challenge, when Diane saved Sir Dee and replaced him with Joe, Jackye has requested that Biggie should not make it compulsory for the Veto Power Holder to use the power as it makes them emotional.

Another housemate, Seyi concurred to Jackye’s request during his own diary session as he made reference to his own tenure as the holder of the Veto power.

Recall that Seyi had failed to save himself and was hereby disqualified from participating in the Veto power game of chance although Biggie eventually forgave him.