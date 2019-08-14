Amidst speculations that Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Jeff is secretly married, he has come out to reveal his actual marital status.

Concise News understands that during Jeff’s stay in the house, he avoided having intimate relationship with female housemates, leading to speculations about him being married.

Recall that the former housemate was evicted from the ‘pepper dem’edition on August 4, after he garnered the lowest number of votes from viewers.

Speaking in a recent interview, jeff stated that he was not married, while noting that he avoided personal relationship with female housemates because he was not sure about their real character.

He said “If I had a wife everyone would know, I’m not married.

“The rumors are not true, I’m not the type of person to hide my relationship or marital status.

“I dint get close to any female housemate because you can’t tell their real character on the show, someone can have two different personalities.”