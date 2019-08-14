AFRIMA 2019: Davido, Tiwa Savage, Simi Among Nigerian Nominees

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Simi, and Wizkid have been nominated for the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Concise News reports that Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade, and Niniola also made the nomination cut, along side other African artistes, for the 6th edition of the prestigious award.

Aderele Niyi, AFRIMA’s Associate Producer, announced the nominees during a press conference held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Niyi said that the nominees that cut across Western, Eastern, Central Southern and Northern Africa were carefully picked after rigorous screenings by a group of professional jury.

According to Niyi, fairness, creativity, excellence, integrity, originality of their music, authenticity, which must reveal African concept among other things, were part of the criteria used during the selection of nominees.

The music festival holds on 23 November in a country to be announced next month.

“The platform is to position Africa as a musical hub for the world as Africans are seen as talented and highly creative,” she said.

The following were nominated for the best male artistes from West Africa: Burna Boy’s “Ye”, Davido’s “Wonder Woman”, Kizz Daniel’s “Madu”, and Wizkid’s “Fever”.

Others are King Promise from Ghana; Salif Keita from Mali, Shatta Wale from Ghana, Sidiky Diabate from Mali and late DJ Arafat from Cote d’Ivoire.

For the female category are Simi’s “I Dun Care”; Tiwa Savage’s “One”; Teni’s “Case”; Yemi Alade’s “Oh My Gosh”; and Niniola’s Bana.

Last time

Nigerian artistes stole the show at the 2018 AFRIMA, with Davido emerging as the biggest winner with the ‘Artiste of the year’award.

He got more votes than compatriot Tiwa Savage, South African rapper Nasty C and Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz.