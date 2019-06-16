Ubi Franklin Exposes 'Weak People'

Ubi Franklin, the CEO of Triple MG has taken to Instagram to reveal those who he regards as “weak people.”

He further lectured social media users on how to deal with trolls.

According to the father of three, most of the weakest people are those who hide behind fake accounts to write mean things online

He wrote, “Never explain yourself to people, everyone has what they are dealing with that’s yet to get on social media.

“Learn from what ever happens to you, true or false and keep it moving.

The weakest people are those who hide behind fake accounts to pass their fake gist across.

He further wrote that what should be of uttermost importance is your family and your bag, which connotes making money.

“The most important thing is your family and your bag, secure it and make sure your confidence level is 💯. No one has the right to talk you down.

“Trust me you got this. Follow the vibe…Be good to people but don’t be weak,”