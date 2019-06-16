Tyson Fury Blows Out Scharwz In Second Round, Sends Message To Wilder

Tyson Fury outclassed Tom Schwarz in his Las Vegas debut, beating the German by stoppage in the second round before calling out old foe Deontay Wilder.

Fury barely broke a sweat in the desert as he dominated the German underdog, and produced the stoppage in style.

The ‘Gypsy King’ was entertaining the crowd at the MGM Grand Arena even before the fight began, as he walked to the ring dressed as Apollo Creed from the Rocky film franchise, while ‘Living In America’ played through the speakers.

Once the action began, Fury showed his pure boxing ability by keeping himself at range from the smaller opponent.

After his victory was announced, Fury immediately turned his attentions to his next outing.

He will return to the ring on the East coast of America on either September 21 or October 5, before chasing a rematch with WBC king Deontay Wilder.

The two fought last December, with Wilder sneaking a draw, before he went on to knock out Dominic Breazeale in one round in May.

Fury could take on Kubrat Pulev next, while Wilder will face Luis Ortiz, before they look set to collide again early next year.

Speaking to Top Rank before he burst into song, Fury was humble in victory.

“First of all I want to thank my lord and saviour Jesus Christ for giving me the victory tonight,” said the victor.