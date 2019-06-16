Liverpool has finally completed the signing of Melissa Lawley from Manchester City Women, Concise News reports.

Melissa, who spent two and a half year at City, making over 50 appearances at the Etihad.

The 25-year-old engaged for City in the Women’s Champions League and helped them win two FA Cups and a Continental Cup.

Speaking on her signing, Lawley told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m so excited to get back to playing football and enjoying my football again.

”When I first spoke to Vicky, she turned my head straight away. The plans and the visions she has for this club excite me.”

She added that ”Watching Liverpool at the end of last season, they finished on a high and I believe this squad has something special that I can add to and hopefully get Liverpool back to where we should be.”