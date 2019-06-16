Gremio forward, Everton Sousa Soares, has sent Manchester United a message of interest to join the club, Concise News reports.

Soares, who is interested in moving to the Premier League and preferably with the Red Devils.

The clubs in a battle of the Brazilian includes: Manchester City, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the heavyweight sides in contention for his signature.

The 23-year-old, nicknamed the ‘little onion’, is one of the hottest chances in Brazilian football.

Speaking after his first goal, Soares revealed that after he scored his first international goal in a 3-0 win over Bolivia in the Copa America on Friday night.

However, Everton gave the biggest indication yet that he feels ready to forsake South America for Europe and suggested he would fit perfectly in Solskjaer’s starting XI

He said: “I’m a player that’s always trying to get on top [of the opposition].”

“Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes.

“Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others.”

Meanwhile, during this season, Everton has banged in three goals in five starts in Brazil’s top flight.