Oyo: Makinde Reveals What His Administration Will Focus More On

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that his government will rely on a revolution in the agricultural sector to actualise accelerated development of the state in the next four years.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor, who said this during an event in Eruwa, noted that his government would revive farm settlements and leverage the agricultural value chain to turn the fortunes of the state around.

Makinde said the state intended to use agric as a point of contact for development.

He said, “For accelerated development of Oyo State in the next four years, we intend to use agriculture as a point of contact.”