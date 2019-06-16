Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, June 16th, 2019.

1. We Will Overpower Bandits, Insurgents, Buhari Assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State on Saturday declared that the days of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in Nigeria were numbered, Concise News reports. The President insisted that his administration would overpower them wherever they operate in the country.

2. ASUU: Buhari Approves N208b For Public Varsities

The Federal Government has approved N208 billion, part of the 2019 intervention, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, for infrastructural in public tertiary institutions. Concise News understands that the money is part of the N1.1 trillion the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is asking for to fund the university system.

3. Lawan Reveals Why 8th National Assembly Underperformed

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, said the 8th National Assembly did not perform to full capacity, Concise News reports. According to him, the 8th National Assembly failure is the reason the 9th Assembly must work harder to cover what he called “lost ground.”

4. Makinde Set To Lift Oyo NURTW Ban Next Week

NURTW National President, Nojeem Yasin gave a word of assurance on Friday as indication emerges that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State might lift the ban placed on the transport workers. Nojeem Yasin while addressing journalists after a meeting with the Governor at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan said Governor Makinde had assured the leadership of his willingness to lift the ban provided the members can assure on maintaining peace in the state.

5. Alleged Buildings Linked To Fayose Unsealed By EFCC

Some properties allegedly linked to a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti has been unsealed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Concise News gathered some men believed to be EFCC personnel in a white-coloured bus with the number plate – BWR 627 AT – with police protection, on Thursday erased the markings from the buildings with white paint.

6. Stop Killings Or Leave Yorubaland, OPC Warns Herdsmen, Bandits

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has said the South West will no longer tolerate killings and kidnappings by suspected herdsmen. Concise News learned that the President of the OPC Aare Osibote issued the warning on Saturday in Lagos State.

7. Army Court-martials 14 Soldiers For Kidnapping, Murder

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army court-martialed 14 soldiers, consisting of three officers and eleven men, for kidnapping, murder, attempted murder and other offences in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Concise News gathered that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, who is also the Land Component Commander of Operation Delta Safe, while inaugurating the General Court Martial, declared that the army would not condone indiscipline.

8. PDP Tells EU To Continue Monitoring Electoral Process

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue to monitor the electoral process in Nigeria. PDP’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwunmi, made the call when he received a delegation of EU Elections Observation Mission at the party’s Presidential Campaign Office on Friday in Abuja.

9. Gombe State Govt. Probes Ex-Governor Dankwambo, ADC, Chief Of Staff

The Gombe State Recovery Committee has invited the immediate past governor of the state Ibrahim Dankwambo and his aides to appear before it. This order came from the Chairman of the committee, retired Group Capt. Peter Bilal, in a press briefing on Saturday.

10. U-20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Group Opponent Ukraine Wins Championship

Ukraine has won the 2019 edition of the U-20 FIFA World Cup on Saturday after seeing off Asian side South Korea 3-1. The Koreans took the lead in a game that saw two countries playing at the final of the competition for the first time. However, a brace from Vladyslav Supriaha in either side of half-time and one from Heorhii Tsitaishvili handed Ukraine the crown.

