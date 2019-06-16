Welcome to Concise News round up of top transfer market stories as European football clubs begin to boost their squads ahead of next season.
Manchester United star, Paul Pogba is still being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu but his national maintains he should remain in Old Trafford.
Former France favourite, Robert Pires disclosed that Pogba should ignore any move to Real Madrid this summer because he has “unfinished business” at Manchester United.
Three years after United won Madrid to the signing of the France midfielder, there is growing thought that a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu is expected this summer.
Pires while speaking with The Mirror said, “My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him.”
“A lot of people just talk about the transfer because Manchester United spent a lot of money.
“So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United.
“It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world – and he has unfinished business.
“The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team.”
He further said, “When the club spends a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you.
“That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this.
“They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what
they know he can produce.”
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side playing in the Europa League next season, Pires agrees that Pogba will find it difficult any chance to play in the Champions League with Madrid.
“I know Madrid and Zidane want Paul and that may be hard for him to resist,” he added.
“United will play in the Europa League next season and every player wants to play in the Champions League. Maybe Paul wants to win this competition with Madrid. But I think he has football to play in the Premier League.”
Gremio forward, Everton Sousa Soares, has sent Manchester United a message of interest to join the club.
Soares, who is interested in moving to the Premier League and preferably with the Red Devils.
The clubs in a battle of the Brazilian includes: Manchester City, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the heavyweight sides in contention for his signature.
The 23-year-old, nicknamed the ‘little onion’, is one of the hottest chances in Brazilian football.
Speaking after his first goal, Soares revealed that after he scored his first international goal in a 3-0 win over Bolivia in the Copa America on Friday night.
However, Everton gave the biggest indication yet that he feels ready to forsake South America for Europe and suggested he would fit perfectly in Solskjaer’s starting XI
He said: “I’m a player that’s always trying to get on top [of the opposition].”
“Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes.
“Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others.”
Meanwhile, during this season, Everton has banged in three goals in five starts in Brazil’s top flight.
Liverpool has finally completed the signing of Melissa Lawley from Manchester City Women.
Melissa, who spent two and a half year at City, making over 50 appearances at the Etihad.
The 25-year-old engaged for City in the Women’s Champions League and helped them win two FA Cups and a Continental Cup.
Speaking on her signing, Lawley told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m so excited to get back to playing football and enjoying my football again.
”When I first spoke to Vicky, she turned my head straight away. The plans and the visions she has for this club excite me.”
She added that ”Watching Liverpool at the end of last season, they finished on a high and I believe this squad has something special that I can add to and hopefully get Liverpool back to where we should be.”
Paul Pogba is ready to go on strike at Manchester United in order to push through his transfer move to Real Madrid.
Spanish outlet, ABC reports that frustrated Pogba is ready to go on an intending ‘strike,’ which is believed that he is ready to hand in a transfer request at Old Trafford.
Reports have it that if the plan fails, the World Cup winner will threaten to go on strike and refuse to report for pre-season training in order to secure his dream move to play under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.
Pogba, who had an underwhelming season for the Red Devils but they demand a huge fee of around £160m for the player.
Recall that Juventus have been interested to bring him back to Serie A but Pogba is determined to test himself in La Liga if he leaves United this summer.