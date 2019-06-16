Manchester United star, Paul Pogba is still being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu but his national maintains he should remain in Old Trafford.

Former France favourite, Robert Pires disclosed that Pogba should ignore any move to Real Madrid this summer because he has “unfinished business” at Manchester United.

Three years after United won Madrid to the signing of the France midfielder, there is growing thought that a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu is expected this summer.

Pires while speaking with The Mirror said, “My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him.”

“A lot of people just talk about the transfer because Manchester United spent a lot of money.

“So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United.

“It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world – and he has unfinished business.

“The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team.”

He further said, “When the club spends a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you.

“That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this.

“They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what

they know he can produce.”

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side playing in the Europa League next season, Pires agrees that Pogba will find it difficult any chance to play in the Champions League with Madrid.

“I know Madrid and Zidane want Paul and that may be hard for him to resist,” he added.

“United will play in the Europa League next season and every player wants to play in the Champions League. Maybe Paul wants to win this competition with Madrid. But I think he has football to play in the Premier League.”