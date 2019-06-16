A fire outbreak burnt down popular Orita-Aperin market in Ibadan, destroyed Goods worth millions of naira on Friday midnight in Oyo State capital.

Concise News reports that the cause of the fire incident, which razed the market, is yet to be discovered as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking on the incident, the Babaloja of Orita-Aperin, Abiodun Ahmed, disclosed that goods worth millions of naira were lost to the fire, adding that the cause of the incident was yet to be known.

He said: “The fire started by 12 midnight on Friday, and we immediately called on Oyo State Fire Service but unfortunately, when they got here, the nuzzle of their truck was not functioning, so we have to resolve to self-help by putting out the fire ourselves, or else, the loss would have been more than this.”

Ahmed revealed that most of the owners of the shops affected by the fire just bought goods into their respective shops, adding that, that was what made the total value of the goods affected by the fire to be much.

He said, “The shops that were affected include shop of a jewellery seller, shop of a food ingredient seller, shop of a provision seller, red oil seller and herbs seller, among others, five million, six hundred thousand was the worth of jewellery that got burnt, and most of the goods affected in the shops of the herbs seller cannot be replaced because they were ancient goods that can not be seen on the market again.”

Ahmed, appealed the Oyo State Government to come to their aide because the loss was too much for the victims to bear.

One of the victims, whose shop was also affected by the fire, Latifat Adegbola, appealed to the Oyo State Government to assist them financially because the money they used to procure the goods that were lost was collected based on interest.

“All my goods has been consumed by fire and the remaining ones are useless, we are calling on the state government to come to our aide so that we can survive.”