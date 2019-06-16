Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole are the key players in the selection of 2019 ministerial nominees to ensure that competent members are appointed.

Concise News learned that the three strong men have the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari in his decision to appoint people, who would truly deliver in their respective portfolios.

A source closed to the Presidency said, “But he (the President) is doing that separately and not as a team, so each of them may not know what the other is suggesting.”

It was gathered that sources told Vanguard that the President was not only concentrating on qualified party members but also on credible people in the private sector, who would encourage the implementation of pro-people policies to be formed.

A source said the three has identified some party members among who are the immediate past Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, ex-Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, among others.

The source said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is considering merit this time because he wants results from his ministers. That was why he is listening to the Vice President, APC party chairman, and Governor Nasir El-rufai to assist in choosing competent hands among party members and from the private sector.

”He does not want noise makers but those who can do the job. The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman and Rotimi Amaechi may make the list because they possess the qualities needed. Another person is Fashola.”