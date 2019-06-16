May 29 Ceases To Be Public Holiday As Buhari Signs June 12 Bill Into Law
Nigerians have commended the federal government over the release of N208billion for the funding of public universities in the country.

Concise News had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari announced this on Saturday at the University of Abuja.

According to him, the money is part of the N1.1 trillion the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is asking for to fund the university system.

While reacting to the news, several Nigerians took to Twitter to laud the Buhari government for such effort.

They noted that this will go a long way in repositioning the country’s education.

However, they were others who went comical with their responses as they expressed surprise that ASUU was not planning on going for another industrial action.

Below are some of the reactions to the development:

