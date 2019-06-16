Nigerians have commended the federal government over the release of N208billion for the funding of public universities in the country.

Concise News had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari announced this on Saturday at the University of Abuja.

According to him, the money is part of the N1.1 trillion the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is asking for to fund the university system.

While reacting to the news, several Nigerians took to Twitter to laud the Buhari government for such effort.

They noted that this will go a long way in repositioning the country’s education.

However, they were others who went comical with their responses as they expressed surprise that ASUU was not planning on going for another industrial action.

Below are some of the reactions to the development:

Well I think @MBuhari has done something that needs to be appreciated. Buhari signing out a whole 208 billion naira for public universities to be up graded is quite commendable. Congratulations to you all that made this possible. We deserve more of this in the #Nextlevel ASUU — Nnamani Peter Anicetus🇳🇬 (@PeterAnicetus) June 15, 2019

This is the first time I see ASUU trendimg and am happy about it,

Thank to @MBuhari @NGRPresident , #TogetherWeCanDoMore — Local Mr Bayo👏 (@ebryhheem2nde) June 15, 2019

When MTN was fined N330 billion , Many suggested that the free money should be given to our universities. Buhari just approved N208 billion to upgrade our universities. ASUU will not go on strike for the next 10 years. THANK YOU MUHAMMADU pic.twitter.com/hU0thPqP21 — Starprince (@Starpri92241908) June 15, 2019

ASUU need to educate Nigerians on the N208b annual tetfund disbursement to all Nigerian tertiary institutions (almost 200), the news headlines are misleading, especially docile readers. — Abubakar Mohd Kareto (@amkareto) June 15, 2019

When I saw Asuu another strike was what came to my mind , but this is a good news Buhari weldone — _mrdre1 (@_mrdre1) June 15, 2019

Buhari finally stops the yearly induce strike by ASUU as he just approved N208 billion to upgrade our universities.

Now 4yrs course will be 4yrs.

Congrats to all Nigerian Students. Aluta Continua, ….. Again, If Buhari doesn't change Nigeria, then Nigerians can't be Changed. pic.twitter.com/cDeLGfWYXV — TeamCOLE (@TeamCOLE1) June 15, 2019

When you see ASUU trending, you automatically go “Oh no! Not another strike!” This time, it’s that President Buhari has approved N208 billion to upgrade all universities. Hope ASUU won’t strike out of joy because of it. 😂 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) June 15, 2019

With Federal government approval of N208B for Universities, Asuu, we must not hear about any Strike at least for the next 15 years. 😂 😂 😂 Nextlevel — Iam a Good Soldier..🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@buckysteve) June 15, 2019

ASUU decided to add a little more Suspence to their annual movie titled "ASUU STRIKE" and this time, it's for good

Me: pic.twitter.com/cUHDxvYptH — Singlepedia (@singlepedia) June 15, 2019

I don't know why my heart started beating the moment i saw ASUU trending. pic.twitter.com/6m6wHyTxbo — over hyped (@lasgidishuffle) June 15, 2019

Asuu looking at the N208bn like pic.twitter.com/lU1GxjTV4w — zixtobanty (@Azeez41199438) June 15, 2019

How ASUU be when they receive the Billion Naira Alert from Mohammadu Buhari. 😀👍 pic.twitter.com/ugXWsVVfUM — Jovi Edgal (@EdgalJovi) June 15, 2019

The moment I saw ASUU trending, I thought it was strike but alas it's Buhari giving ASUU a whopping 208 Billion Naira in order to tackle the timely strike by the lectures.

This is what a not 'certificate holder' does and a PHd holder fails to do. #NextLevel @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/cCuhggoNik — Ibrahim Abdullahi Aliyu (@_AyBee5) June 15, 2019