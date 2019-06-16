The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has yet to zone the positions of the majority leaders, chief whip and their deputies for the 9th National Assembly.

The ruling party added that it has yet to complete processes for the selection of remaining principal officers, adding that the arrangement would be made public when it was concluded by the leaders of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made these known on Saturday in Abuja.

He said, “We will come out clearly when it is time. As we have always been transparent in the manner we run the party, when we come into the final stage, the public will get to know.”

Issa-Onilu, however, said it was within the rights of individuals to declare interest in the positions.

“But it must be noted that the party will consider all interests in filling the positions. When we get to the stage, the party will take a stance. But as of now, there is no final decision,” he stated.

Concise News reports that Senators Ahmed Lawan (Yobe) and Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta) had emerged as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

The duo of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase also emerged as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the House of Representatives respectively.