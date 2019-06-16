Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, has emerged as the most popular player named in the Super Eagles roster for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Concise News understands.

According to Wikipedia, the Arsenal player has had 33,916 page views in the past 30 days on his Wikipedia entry, more than any other player in the Nigeria squad.

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, is second on the list with 32,445 page views, followed by Everton’s Henry Onyekuru (20,297 page views) and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze (19,263 page views).

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has 1,482 page views, Ikechukwu Ezenwa 1,511 page views while defender Chidozie Awaziem with 2,020 page views is the least popular players.

The following are the Super Eagles Most Popular Players heading to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt:

1) Alex Iwobi – 33,916 page views

2) Obi Mikel – 32,445 page views

3) Henry Onyekuru – 20,297 page views

4) Samuel Chukwueze – 19,263 page views

5) Ola Aina – 16,681 page views

6) Ahmed Musa – 13,804 page views

7) Wilfred Ndidi – 13,743 page views

8) Odion Ighalo – 9,416 page views

9) Victor Osimhen – 8,402 page views

10) Kenneth Omeruo – 5,305 page views

11) Paul Onuachu – 4,709 page views

12) Francis Uzoho – 4,062 page views

13) Leon Balogun – 4,046 page views

14) Moses Simon – 3,740 page views

15) Oghenekaro Etebo – 3,722 page views

16) Samuel Kalu – 3,230 page views

16) Troost-Ekong – 3,088 page views

18) Jamilu Collins – 2,820 page views

19) John Ogu – 2,614 page views

20) Abdullahi Shehu – 2,037 page views

21) Chidozie Awaziem – 2,020 page views

22) Ikechukwu Ezenwa – 1,511 page views

23) Daniel Akpeyi – 1,482 page views