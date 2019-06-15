Women’s World Cup: Nigeria vs France Time, Team News, Where to Watch Match Live

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be up against host France on Monday at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Concise News reports.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons bounced back from a 3-0 defeat against Norway in their first match at the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup to edge out South Korea 2-0 in Group A second match on Wednesday.

France won their first two games in the competition and has qualified from the group stage.

When Is Time For Nigeria Vs France Match At 2019 Women’s World Cup?

Wednesday’s match will be played at 8:00 pm (Nigeria/West Africa Time)

Where To Watch Nigeria Vs Norway Match Live

The Nigeria Vs Norway match will be broadcast live on SuperSports.