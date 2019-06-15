Women’s World Cup: Falcons Star Confident Of Ending France Perfect Run

Nigeria’s Super Falcons midfielder Rita Chikwelu is confident the team is capable of ending host, France perfect run in the 2019 Women’s World Cup when both teams meet in the final Group A game on Monday.

Super Falcons bounced back from a 3-0 defeat against Norway edging out South Korea 2-0.

Hosts France, on the other hand, won their first two games in the competition and have qualified from the group stage.

Falcons Midfield maestro, Chikwelu is upbeat they can put an end to the Europeans perfect run in the competition.

“It’s not going to be an easy game…we are 100% confident we can win France,” Chikwelu told the Super Falcons media.

Monday’s game will kick-off at 8pm Nigerian time.

The West Africans remain in the third position in the group and need at least a point against the French to secure a place in the Round of 16.