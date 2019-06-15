Wale Kwame just drop a new song titled “All Over You” featuring DMW award winning singer Davido and Ghana’s finest rap sensation, Kwesi Arthur.

DMW Boss brings out the true feeling of the addictive song while Kwesi Arthur comes through a new vibes on the impressive bang.

The new smashing musical video was produced by one of Nigeria’s hottest producers “Shizzi”.

Concise News learnt that the new single serves as his debut for the year and it is following the release of his 2017 record “Lonely“.

However, after a long hiatus, the Atlanta based Ghanaian singer, Wale Kwame has finally released his much anticipated single titled “All Over You.”

Listen to the Audio