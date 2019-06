Atlanta based Ghanaian talented singer Wale Kwame is out with his much awaited single titled “All Over You,” which features the DMW records superstar singer Davido alongside one of the Ghanaian stand-up musical artist Kwesi Arthur.

Following the release of the audio a few hours ago, Wale Kwame’s just released the video of “All Over You” featuring Kwesi Arthur and Davido.

Produced by “Shizzi”. The song ignites a summer vibe that you can count on hearing at your next party.